Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in happened at New Thursby Nursing Home

A care home resident was allegedly sexually attacked by a man who climbed in through the window of the building before fleeing when disturbed.

The intruder, dressed in black, was found in the room with a resident at New Thursby Nursing Home in Lytham St Annes around 05:00 BST on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said an investigation was in its "early stages".

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area and have urged people to secure windows and doors.

The victim, whose family have been informed, is being cared for by professionals.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone said: "This is a very concerning incident but I would like to reassure people that we are doing everything in our power to find the person responsible."