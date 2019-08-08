Image copyright Fylde Council Image caption Thousands of visitors were expected at the St Annes Kite Festival

A kite festival has been cancelled after a severe weather warning was issued for strong winds.

Thousands were expected to attend the St Annes Kite Festival, due to start on Saturday, but Fylde Council said the safety risk was "simply too great".

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the area, stating that "some disruption" is expected.

Council tourism boss Tim Dickson said he was "gutted", adding that the "irony of too much wind isn't lost on me".

He said the kite festival was a "massive event for the town" which had been a year in the planning.

"It's a big deal to call it off, but we haven't done it lightly," he said.

"We're adamant it's the right decision to do."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office said strong winds were "expected to cause some disruption"

The event, which takes place on the beach at St Annes, has been running since 2012 and features an illuminated kite-flying evening.

The Met Office said strong winds were "expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime".

"It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves."