Joe Longthorne dies at Blackpool home
- 3 August 2019
The entertainer Joe Longthorne has died at the age of 64.
Best known as a singer and impressionist, he regularly appeared on TV shows and toured the UK and Europe.
The entertainer Les Dennis tweeted that he was "a supreme talent and a nice man".
A statement on his website said he died in the arms of his husband Jamie at their Blackpool home.