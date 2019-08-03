Image copyright Radio Times Image caption Joe Longthorne was best known for his singing and impressions

The entertainer Joe Longthorne has died at the age of 64.

Best known as a singer and impressionist, he regularly appeared on TV shows and toured the UK and Europe.

The entertainer Les Dennis tweeted that he was "a supreme talent and a nice man".

A statement on his website said he died in the arms of his husband Jamie at their Blackpool home.