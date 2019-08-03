Lancashire

Joe Longthorne dies at Blackpool home

  • 3 August 2019
Joe Longthorne Image copyright Radio Times
Image caption Joe Longthorne was best known for his singing and impressions

The entertainer Joe Longthorne has died at the age of 64.

Best known as a singer and impressionist, he regularly appeared on TV shows and toured the UK and Europe.

The entertainer Les Dennis tweeted that he was "a supreme talent and a nice man".

A statement on his website said he died in the arms of his husband Jamie at their Blackpool home.

