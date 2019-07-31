Lancashire

Lancashire PC commandeers farm vehicle to chase thieves

  • 31 July 2019
Police chase
Image caption PC Marc Saysell with digger driver Shaun Mitchell

A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a farm vehicle to chase two suspected thieves through fields.

Police were pursuing a stolen campervan in Preston, Lancashire, when the suspects stopped and tried to flee through neighbouring farmland.

PC Marc Saysell then alerted a digger driver and took control of the machinery to catch up with the men.

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods described the constable as "an old-fashioned, common-sense bobby".

Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary
Image caption The suspects abandoned a stolen campervan before fleeing through farmland

The campervan was stolen during a burglary in Thornton, before travelling along the M55 towards Preston at about 3:30 BST on Tuesday.

A police helicopter was also scrambled to help corner the suspects, who were arrested.

"In 24 years of policing, I've not come across this one before," Mr Woods said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites