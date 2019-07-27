Image copyright Google Image caption The child was struck on Whalley New Road in Blackburn

A seven-year-old boy has been seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The victim was struck by a van on Whalley New Road in Blackburn at about 18:40 BST on Friday.

He suffered head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Liverpool, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The man, from Clitheroe, has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Police believe the Ford Transit van that was involved in the crash was driven away from the scene. It was later traced and seized.