Police described Gary Williams' death as an "incredibly sad and tragic set of circumstances"

The death of a man who was attacked in a street during a night out is being treated as murder, police have said.

Gary Williams, from Blackpool, died in hospital on Tuesday after he was assaulted in the town's Lytham Road at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination found the 31-year-old died from "significant head trauma".

A 47-year-old man from Blackpool was earlier charged with assault and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Preston Crown Court next month.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "Following Mr Williams' post mortem, a causal link has been established between the assault and his death.

"Given this information, we are now treating his death as a murder investigation."