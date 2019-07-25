Image copyright Lancashire County Council Image caption The raid uncovered more than 700kg of tobacco

An illegal tobacco factory poised to make more than half a million bogus cigarettes has been shut down by police.

More than 1,540 lb (700 kg) of tobacco was seized in a raid on an empty shop in Burnley, Lancashire.

The tobacco is thought have a street value of £300,000, alongside enough papers to make 650,000 cigarettes, Lancashire County Council said.

Last week's investigation involved police and Trading Standards.

Trading Standards cabinet member Albert Atkinson said the factory showed "lengths that criminals will go to in order to profit from illicit tobacco products and avoid paying duty."

He added: "Preventing these products from entering the market place protects legitimate businesses and our communities."

PC Phil Ellis said: "We will continue to work with our colleagues at Trading Standards to share information and disrupt criminals involved in this type of activity."