Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Williams was attacked outside a barber shop in Blackpool

A man who was attacked in the street while on a night out in Blackpool has died, police have said.

Gary Williams was found near Ma Kelly's pub on Lytham Road at about 02:00 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

The 31-year-old died at Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death will take place.

A 47-year-old Blackpool man was charged with wounding and remanded into custody by the town's magistrates on Monday.