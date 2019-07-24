Lancaster University cyber attack suspect arrested
- 24 July 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a "sophisticated and malicious" cyber attack against Lancaster University.
Student records, phone numbers and ID documents were accessed in the hack, and bogus invoices sent to undergraduate applicants.
A 25-year-old, from Bradford, was held on suspicion of fraud offences.
He has been released under investigation, the National Crime Agency said.
Updated statement on Lancaster University cyber incident: pic.twitter.com/MNfOb3vjbb— National Crime Agency (@NCA_UK) July 24, 2019
