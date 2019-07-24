Lancashire

Lancaster University cyber attack suspect arrested

  • 24 July 2019
Lancaster University Image copyright IAN TAYLOR/GEOGRAPH
Image caption The data was stolen in a "sophisticated and malicious" attack, the university said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a "sophisticated and malicious" cyber attack against Lancaster University.

Student records, phone numbers and ID documents were accessed in the hack, and bogus invoices sent to undergraduate applicants.

A 25-year-old, from Bradford, was held on suspicion of fraud offences.

He has been released under investigation, the National Crime Agency said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites