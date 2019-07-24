Image copyright IAN TAYLOR/GEOGRAPH Image caption The data was stolen in a "sophisticated and malicious" attack, the university said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a "sophisticated and malicious" cyber attack against Lancaster University.

Student records, phone numbers and ID documents were accessed in the hack, and bogus invoices sent to undergraduate applicants.

A 25-year-old, from Bradford, was held on suspicion of fraud offences.

He has been released under investigation, the National Crime Agency said.