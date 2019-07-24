Image caption Police are searched a house on Manor Street, Accrington during the raids

A man who was arrested on suspicion of terror offences after raids in two Lancashire towns has been released without charge, police have said.

Police searched properties in Burnley and Accrington on 18 July and took two men, aged 33 and 34, into custody.

The 34-year-old, who will face no action, was suspected of preparing or instigating acts of terrorism.

The 33-year-old, suspected of disseminating terror publications, was released under investigation on Friday.