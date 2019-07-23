Image copyright IAN TAYLOR/GEOGRAPH Image caption The data was stolen in a "sophisticated and malicious" attack, the university said

Students' personal data including phone numbers has been stolen in a "sophisticated and malicious" phishing attack, Lancaster University has revealed.

Officials said the information was used to send bogus invoices to applicants.

"A very small number" of student records and ID documents were also accessed, it said.

The breach has been reported to police and the Information Commissioner's Office.

In a statement, the university said it became aware of a breach on Friday and has been working to secure its systems.

Skip Twitter post by @LancasterUni A sophisticated phishing attack has caused a breach of university data. This statement explains what’s happened and how to get in touch if you have any concernshttps://t.co/NMvSGrrWT6 — Lancaster University (@LancasterUni) July 22, 2019 Report

It said the data includes names, addresses, phone numbers and emails, related to students who had applied to join the university in 2019 and 2020.

"We are aware that fraudulent invoices are being sent to some undergraduate applicants," it said.

"At the present time, we know of a very small number of students who have had their record and ID documents accessed."

It said the affected students would be contacted with advice.

Phishing involves attempts to trick web users into handing over sensitive information.