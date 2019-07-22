Man in critical condition after Blackpool street attack
- 22 July 2019
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked on a night out.
The 31-year-old victim was targeted outside Razor's barber shop on Lytham Road, Blackpool, just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said he had been drinking in nearby Ma Kelly's pub and may have been involved in an "altercation" with another man there.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.