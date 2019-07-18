Four murder arrests over suspected 'hit-and-run'
18 July 2019
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.
Lancashire Police were called to reports of an incident in Freckleton Street, Kirkham, at about 16:15 BST.
A man in his 40s, who is believed to have been hit by a car that drove off, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers stopped a Nissan Micra between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61 a short time later and arrested the four occupants, a police spokesman said.