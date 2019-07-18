Lancashire

Four murder arrests over suspected 'hit-and-run'

  • 18 July 2019
Freckleton Street, Kirkham Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Freckleton Street in Kirkham

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of an incident in Freckleton Street, Kirkham, at about 16:15 BST.

A man in his 40s, who is believed to have been hit by a car that drove off, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers stopped a Nissan Micra between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61 a short time later and arrested the four occupants, a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites