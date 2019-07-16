Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Leon Kay had almost double the legal limit of alcohol in his system

A "reckless and irresponsible" drink-driver who struck and killed a woman and left another with life-changing injuries has been jailed.

Lynne McDermott, 56, died and Deborah Barton, 57, was also struck by Leon Kay's BMW in Fleetwood in February.

Kay, 33, of Lydia Street, Accrington, admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the alcohol limit.

He was jailed for eight years and nine months at Preston Crown Court.

Kay was also banned from driving for nine years and four months.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lynne McDermott's family said she would be "remembered forever"

The court heard he hit a parked car before striking the two female pedestrians in Station Road on the night of 2 February.

He was found to be almost twice the legal alcohol limit when he was breath-tested.

Ms McDermott, from Preston, died the following day at Royal Preston Hospital.

Ms Barton, 57, also from Preston, suffered a series of fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis and is still needs care and support, police said.

Sgt Lee Harris described Kay's actions as "completely unacceptable" and said he "should never have got behind the wheel of his car that night".

He added: "Knowing he had consumed alcohol, he drove around the area in a reckless and irresponsible manner."