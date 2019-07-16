Nelson Men carrying machetes leaves two men needing surgery
A fight involving a group of men carrying machetes has left two people needing surgery, police have said.
The disturbance broke out on Brunswick Street in Nelson, at about 01:15 BST.
One man, aged 19, suffered injuries to a leg and hand, while another 19-year-old suffered serious stomach wounds, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.
Four men from Nelson and two from Burnley have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
A fifth man from Nelson was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.
The police spokesman said an 18-year-old man also suffered an arm injury, but was discharged after hospital treatment.
He said the fight may be linked to two others in Nelson on Monday, one close to a Spar store in Manchester Road at about 23:00 and another in Southfield Street at about 23:40.
Det Insp Nikki Bithell described the fights as "shocking and very serious" but said officers did not believe there was any threat to the wider public.