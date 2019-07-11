Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Harry Lee's family said they would "think of him every day for the rest of our lives"

A four-year-old boy has died in "a tragic accident" on the farm where he lived.

Lancashire Police said Harry Lee was killed when he fell from a vehicle and was struck by a telehandler on Monday.

His death in Well Head Road, Newchurch-in-Pendle, is not being treated as suspicious.

Harry's family said he was the "light of our lives" who "never failed to melt hearts wherever he went, with his cheeky smile and laughter".

They added: "Harry was born and brought up on a farm and loved the outdoor lifestyle. His passion was tractors and animals.

"He could name every brand and type of tractor in the area by sight and loved to feed and look after the animals.

"Harry was our angel and although it is the most difficult time of our lives, trying to come to terms with his loss, he will always be with us and we will think of him every day for the rest of our lives."

Telehandlers are lifting machines used in agriculture and industry.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.