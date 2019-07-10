Image copyright Danielle Freaney Image caption Ted Freaney had always promised to play the pipes when his daughter retired from the police

A father who took his daughter to her first job interview with the police 30 years ago has marked her final day on the force with a pipe band tribute.

Ted Freaney, 81, was by his daughter Danielle's side when she took her first role with Lancashire Police in 1989.

He kept a promise to pipe her out on the last day of her career with the force, where she served as a sergeant.

Mr Freaney joined fellow members of the Chorley, Croft and Culcheth pipe band for the occasion.

He said playing the pipes had become something of a family tradition ever since he learned to play when he was evacuated to Ireland as a boy during World War Two.

"It was a very emotional experience," Mr Freaney said.

Skip Twitter post by @LancsPolice A fantastic tribute from father to daughter. The 81-year-old dad of Sgt 6336 Danielle Freaney took her to her police interviews 30 years ago and today led members of the Chorley, Croft & Culcheth Pipe Band as they played her out of HQ on her last day. Happy retirement Danielle! pic.twitter.com/pNjgO5eCoX — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) July 9, 2019 Report

Ms Freaney, originally from Chorley, said: "Dad drove me to my interview in 1989 as it came two days before I was due to take my driving test.

"He has always said he would pipe me out of the police force.

"He told my boss 'thank you for returning my daughter to me, now I can sleep peacefully in my bed.'"

"It was an extremely emotional experience".

Image copyright Danielle Freaney Image caption Mr Freaney drove his daughter to her first interview with the police in 1989

Mr Freaney said: "As a parent you always worry about your children no matter how old they are.

"Before we went to the ceremony we stopped just inside the grounds of the headquarters to play at the memorial for officers who have been killed in the line of duty."