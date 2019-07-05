99 problems: Rival ice cream men in cone-frontation
Two rival ice cream men have been ordered to "cool it" after fighting in a row over where they pitched up their vans.
The stand-off between Mr Whippy and Mr Creamy in Lancashire caused such a ripple police and the local council got involved.
It is the second time Mr Whippy - real name Mohammed Mulla - has been caught up in a cold war with a competitor.
Police said they were investigating the latest incident in Blackburn.
A spokesman said: "We received a report of nuisance. The report is of someone overtaking an ice cream van and blocking it for an hour on 21 June.
"We have tried to re-contact the informant and had no response."
Both Mr Whippy and Mr Creamy - Jahangir Rashid - have been approached by the BBC for comment.
Blackburn with Darwen Council is speaking to the two men, hoping to create a thaw in relations.
A council spokesman said: "We are working with the two vendors and are expecting them to cool it.
"We hope they have a good summer and should be reassured that we are using all our powers to make sure this happens."