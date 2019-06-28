Image caption Lancashire Police had issued an appeal to trace the children amid welfare concerns

Two children who were missing from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, have been found safe and well, police said.

"The boy and girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were found in the Merseyside area this evening (June 27) following an appeal," Lancashire Police said.

Police earlier issued an appeal to trace the children.

They had last been seen in Skelmersdale on Wednesday and were thought to have been with their parents.