Image copyright Negweny El Assal Image caption Negweny El Assal has turned 120,000 discarded cigarette ends into mosaics

Cigarette art is to be displayed in a new Blackpool gallery to highlight the issue of plastic pollution and to try to persuade people to give up smoking.

Retired pharmacist Negweny El Assal has collected about 120,000 discarded cigarette ends from the seaside town's streets and turned them into mosaics.

He has been given planning permission to open a gallery in a former bank on Central Drive.

Mr El Assal said people could see the art and learn what is in a cigarette.

His artwork includes a skull picture comprising 7,500 cigarette ends, as well as images of the pyramids, a sunrise and a donkey.

A no-smoking sign has been made using old roll-ups and cigarette filters, comparing used and unused filters to show the impact of smoking.

Mr El Assal goes out daily to pick up cigarette butts in a one-man clean up campaign.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "My gallery would be for an exhibition of my art and also so people could learn what is in a cigarette and hopefully that would convince them not to smoke."

He said he hoped his project would also help the resort meet stricter new European rules on the disposal of cigarette ends, which are a plastic polluter.