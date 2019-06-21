Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found by police on Harold Street

A man has had an "unknown substance" thrown at him during a street attack, which also saw him suffer a suspected cheekbone fracture, police have said.

The 42-year-old man was found by officers called to Burnley's Harold Street at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.

It is believed a substance similar to pepper spray was used in the attack.

The man and emergency service personnel were given treatment in hospital for the effects of the substance, Lancashire Police said.

Two Burnley men, aged 26 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A force spokesman said officers had not yet confirmed what had been thrown and had not recovered the container used.

He added that the emergency personnel and hospital staff had required treatment after briefly suffering from slight breathing difficulties and skin irritation, but none had needed to be admitted.