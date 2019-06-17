Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of a Suzuki Alto was arrested at the scene

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car, police have said.

The man, 24, was knocked down by a white Suzuki Alto on Market Street in Bacup, at about 01:10 BST on Monday.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Andy Ainsworth said he was "particularly interested in speaking to a group of males who stopped at the scene".

Lancashire Police said it had closed the road for three hours to carry out investigation work.