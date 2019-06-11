Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Police have appealed for help to trace Mr Thurston's final movements

A man has died after suffering head injuries in a "violent and sustained" attack at his home, police have said.

Steven Thurston, 50, was pronounced dead after being found at his house on Sussex Drive, Blackburn, at about 00:50 BST on Monday, Lancashire Police said.

Appealing for information about Mr Thurston's movements, the force said a post-mortem examination had found he died from "significant head injuries".

In a statement, his family said he was the "kindest" father, son and brother.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo said she wanted to hear from anybody who had seen the 50-year-old after the last-known sighting at 16:00 on Sunday.

She added that while the investigation was ongoing, it was "clear that Steven has been subjected to a violent and sustained assault".