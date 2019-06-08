A woman has died in hospital a week after been bitten by a dog, Lancashire Police has said.

Sharon Jennings, 55, had been walking on the old railway lines in Brookfield, Preston, on 31 May when her own dog began to fight with another dog.

Police say she was bitten on the hand and neck after intervening.

They want to trace the dog - described as being speckled ginger and black and of medium height - and its owner, a man with thinning grey-black hair.

They appealed to the man, said to have been wearing a blue fleece-type jacket, to come forward.

Det Insp Chris Wellard added: "Our thoughts are with Sharon's family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

"We're working hard to establish what happened but need anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible."

Police said Ms Jennings had been out walking her dog between 18:00 and 19:30 BST.

They say she was found unwell at her home on 3 June and taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died four days later.