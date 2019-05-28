Image copyright LFRS Image caption Six fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at the industrial unit

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Darwen as people were evacuated from nearby businesses.

Six fire engines and an air support unit were sent to the fire at the commercial property in Branch Road at 17:00 BST.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) warned any nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the air as the police closed roads.

A LFRS spokesman said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two jets and a ground monitor to bring the fire under control.

"If you live nearby, keep your windows and doors closed to avoid any smoke."