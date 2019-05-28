Image copyright Google Image caption Police condemned the "needless" violence used against the victim

A 65-year-old man was beaten with a metal bar by armed robbers who broke into his home.

Men wearing balaclavas entered through the rear of the house in Darwen, Lancashire, at 22:30 BST on Saturday and demanded he hand over cash.

The victim suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder, injuries to his head, eyes, hands and legs.

Police have condemned the "needless" violence against a man who "should have been safe in his own home".

Det Sgt Amanda Bleazard from Blackburn Police said: "The level of violence used was utterly deplorable and totally needless."

Lancashire Constabulary have appealed for information about the attack on Walter Street.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at Royal Preston Hospital. His condition is described as stable.