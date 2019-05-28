Murder charge in Preston as man dies from fractures
- 28 May 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died from multiple fractures.
Steven May, 50, was found dead at a house in Raven Street, Deepdale, Preston, at about 09:45 BST on 20 May, Lancashire Police said.
Darren Taylor, 44, of no fixed address, is due to make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.