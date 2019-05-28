Image copyright Google Image caption Steven May was found in a house in Raven Street

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died from multiple fractures.

Steven May, 50, was found dead at a house in Raven Street, Deepdale, Preston, at about 09:45 BST on 20 May, Lancashire Police said.

Darren Taylor, 44, of no fixed address, is due to make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates' Court later.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.