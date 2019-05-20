Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The batsman is said to have reacted badly after he was given out caught behind during the game

A batsman has been suspended over claims he headbutted a bowler who got him out during a heated cricket match.

Eccleston Cricket Club tweeted that there were "shocking scenes" after the opposition batsman was given out caught behind on Sunday.

The Lancashire cup game was abandoned and Merseyside's Rainhill Cricket Club have suspended their player.

The police are not thought to have been called but an investigation has been launched by the local cricket board.

John Williams, chairman of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition said: "We have been made aware of an incident in the Lancashire knockout fixture between Eccleston and Rainhill on Sunday which resulted in the game being abandoned and a disciplinary report being made on a Rainhill player.

"The matter will now be dealt with in accordance with our disciplinary procedures and we await all the details in a report from the umpires.

"Meanwhile we can confirm that Rainhill CC has immediately suspended the player indefinitely until the disciplinary hearing."