Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The driver has "minor injuries" after managing to get the car to the hard shoulder

A driver has been called the "luckiest person in the world" after a tyre came off a lorry and crashed into his car on the M6 motorway.

The tyre detached from an HGV, crossed the central barrier and smashed through the window of the oncoming Peugeot at junction 28, the Leyland interchange.

Lancashire Road Police Tweeted that the driver's son had wanted to join him in the car but "thankfully was unable to".

The tyre had crushed the car seat where he would have been sitting.

How the driver "got to the [hard] shoulder and got out with minor injuries is beyond us," Lancashire Road Police said.

Image copyright Lancashire Road Police Image caption The driver's young son had wanted to join him on the trip, police said

Image copyright Lancashire Road Police Image caption The tyre had crossed the central reservation and smashed into the oncoming car