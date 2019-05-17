Image caption Jack Renshaw admitted preparing an act of terror on the first day of his trial

A neo-Nazi who planned to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper in a terrorist attack has been jailed for life.

Jack Renshaw, 23, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, must serve at least 20 years in prison.

A judge at the Old Bailey said Renshaw, who earlier admitted preparing an act of terror, wanted to "replicate" the murder of Jo Cox.

Renshaw made a Nazi salute towards supporters as he was led to the cells from the dock.

He pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to buying a machete to kill the West Lancashire MP and making threats to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Renshaw admitted a terrorist plot to murder Ms Cooper with a 19in (48cm) Gladius knife

A jury twice failed to reach a verdict on charges relating to Renshaw's membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Sentencing him, Judge Justice McGowan said Renshaw's "perverted view of history and current politics" led him to "an attempt to damage our entire system of democracy".

Giving evidence during his first National Action trial last summer, he said he wanted to murder Ms Cooper "to send the state a message".

He got as far as buying a 19in (48cm) Gladius knife but his plot was foiled when a whistleblower - former National Action member Robbie Mullen - warned the anti-racism charity Hope not Hate, which informed police.

After the sentencing, Ms Cooper said: "My deepest wish is that this case is the last occasion when any public servant, any politician, has their life threatened for simply doing their job.

"I believe today justice has been served."

Renshaw was also jailed for 16 months in June 2018 for four counts of grooming adolescent boys.

Two months earlier, he was given a three-year prison term for stirring up racial hatred in two anti-Semitic speeches in 2016.