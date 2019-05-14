Image copyright @LancsRoadPolice Image caption The driver's "excuse" was that she was "going to pick up a new puppy", police said

A motorist who was caught driving at up 115mph on a motorway told police she "thought she was only going 110mph".

Lancashire Road Police stopped a Range Rover which had been "driving well in excess of the speed limit" on the M55 eastbound just before 12:00 BST on Monday.

A force spokesman said her "excuse" for going so fast was that she was "going to pick up a new puppy".

He added that she had been "reported for the offence".