Speeding M55 driver 'thought she was only going 110mph'
- 14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorist who was caught driving at up 115mph on a motorway told police she "thought she was only going 110mph".
Lancashire Road Police stopped a Range Rover which had been "driving well in excess of the speed limit" on the M55 eastbound just before 12:00 BST on Monday.
A force spokesman said her "excuse" for going so fast was that she was "going to pick up a new puppy".
He added that she had been "reported for the offence".