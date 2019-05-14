Blackpool Tower celebrates 125th anniversary
- 14 May 2019
Blackpool Tower is hosting a day of events to celebrate its 125th birthday.
Staff are dressing in traditional Victorian outfits worn when the Eiffel Tower-inspired landmark opened in 1894.
The Tower Ballroom's resident organist for more than 40 years, Phil Kelsall MBE, will play Happy Birthday at a special afternoon tea.
The Tower Circus will give a preview of this year's show, while BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard headlines this evening's Sky High Celebrations in the Tower Eye.
