Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Blackpool Tower opened its door to the public 125 years ago

Blackpool Tower is hosting a day of events to celebrate its 125th birthday.

Staff are dressing in traditional Victorian outfits worn when the Eiffel Tower-inspired landmark opened in 1894.

The Tower Ballroom's resident organist for more than 40 years, Phil Kelsall MBE, will play Happy Birthday at a special afternoon tea.

The Tower Circus will give a preview of this year's show, while BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard headlines this evening's Sky High Celebrations in the Tower Eye.

Image copyright Backpool Council Heritage Services Image caption Thousands lined the street of Blackpool's promenade to view the first stone being laid on 29 September 1891

Image copyright Albert Eden©Blackpool Council Heritage Services Image caption It was originally only going to be 450ft (137m) high but ended up 518ft (157m)

Image copyright Albert Eden©Blackpool Council Heritage Services Image caption It took three years to construct and cost almost £300,000 ($388,500) to build - the equivalent of more than £40m today

Image copyright Albert Eden©Blackpool Council Heritage Services Image caption Attractions within the structure used to include an aviary, aquarium and menagerie

Image copyright Historic England Archive Image caption Blackpool Tower - captured in 1920 - was inspired by the Eiffel Tower

Image copyright Blackpool Coucil Heritage Services Image caption The Blackpool Tower has never missed a circus season in its 125 years even during World War One and World War Two

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption The structure houses the famous Tower Ballroom as well Tower Circus and Tower Dungeon

Image caption The ballroom has hosted nine BBC One Strictly Come Dancing special shows, with celebrities such as Stacey Dooley, Alexandra Burke and Ed Balls gracing the dance floor

Image caption Phil Kelsall MBE has been the resident organist for more than 40 years

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption The glass skywalk found at the top of the Blackpool Tower Eye can hold the weight of two elephants

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Kenny Mew, general manager, said it was an "incredible honour" to manage the tower in such a landmark year

