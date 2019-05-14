Image copyright Google Image caption Masjid E Salaam mosque was targeted three times by Gavin Edghill

A man who scrawled racist graffiti on a mosque has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment as part of a 12-month community order.

Offensive words were left on three occasions at the gate of Masjid E Salaam Mosque in Preston, Lancashire, and on a nearby NHS sign in April.

Gavin Edghill, 47, admitted five counts of racially aggravated criminal damage at Preston Magistrates' Court.

He has been banned from going within 50m of the mosque for three months.

Edgill, of Lower Bank Road, Preston, had also admitted one offence of racially aggravated public order and a further five offences of criminal damage.

The offences at the mosque and on the sign in Watling Street Road took place between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.