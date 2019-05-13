Lancashire

Preston murderer Thomas Parkinson held after fleeing HMP Kirkham

  • 13 May 2019
Parkinson and HMP Kirkham Image copyright Lancashire Police/Google
Image caption Thomas Parkinson was arrested by police in Southport

A murderer who absconded from an open prison has been arrested after almost three weeks on the run.

Thomas Parkinson, 31, from Preston was serving the final two years of a life sentence when he fled HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on 24 April.

He was convicted as a teenager in 2007 for stabbing Shaun Higgins, 23, at a house party.

Lancashire Police said he was detained in Southport on Sunday by officers from Merseyside Police.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies had criticised Lancashire Police for taking a week to make his disappearance public, saying he had written to Ch Con Andy Rhodes and prison governor Derek Harrison "to seek answers".

In response, the force said that a public appeal had to be considered in terms of being "relevant, proportionate and necessary" by investigating officers.

