Alex Davies death: Boy, 17, remanded charged with murder

  • 7 May 2019
Alex Davies
Image caption Alex Davies' body was found on 1 May

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a young man whose body was found in a wood.

The body of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was found near Parbold Hill on 1 May.

The accused boy, from Chorley, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Davies was near a railway bridge in Parbold on 29 April.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be stab wounds and asphyxiation, Lancashire Police said.


Image caption Mr Davies's body was found near Parbold Hill

