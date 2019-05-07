Image copyright Google Image caption Lancashire Police said the lorry driver was helping with inquiries

A man whose mobility scooter overturned on a pelican crossing before being hit by a lorry has died.

The 71-year-old was struck while crossing Blackburn Road in Darwen at about 13:00 GMT on 4 March.

Lancashire Police said the man was treated for a broken leg in hospital and later discharged, but died some weeks later on 24 April.

Appealing for information, Sgt Oliver Jones said officers wanted "piece together what occurred".

He said the lorry's 58-year-old driver had not been arrested over the crash but was helping with inquiries.

He added that the incident was "tragic... and my thoughts are very much with the man involved and his family at this time".