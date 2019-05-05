Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Dale was found stabbed at Charles Lane in Haslingden

Police have made another murder arrest after a man was stabbed in the chest.

Michael Dale, 46, was found injured in a property on Charles Lane, Haslingden in the early hours of Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men and a woman were initially arrested on suspicion of murder. One of the men and the woman have since been released with no further action.

On Saturday, police arrested another man, aged 37, on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.

Officers continue to appeal for information.