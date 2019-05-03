Image copyright Geograph/Phillip Platt Image caption Chorley Town Hall

Labour has retained control of Chorley Council, gaining five seats from the Conservatives.

The new political make-up of the council sees Labour with 37 seats, Conservatives with eight and Independents with two.

The party gained five seats, all at the expense of the Tories.

Chorley's Labour MP, Lindsay Hoyle, tweeted a celebratory photo showing the candidates cheering on stage.

He thanked the electorate and said the local party was working hard to make Chorley a better place to live.

Chorley was the only Lancashire council to declare overnight with results expected later in Blackburn, Burnley, Blackpool, Fylde, Hyndburn, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston, Rossendale, Ribble Valley, Wyre and West Lancashire.