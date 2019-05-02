Haslingden murder probe: Five arrests made after man stabbed
- 2 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Haslingden, Lancashire.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a property on Charles Lane at 01:15 BST.
The man, who has yet to be formally identified, suffered a stab wound to the chest.
Four men, aged between 30 and 38, and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place later, police confirmed.