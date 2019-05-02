Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The nine-week-old Pomeranian was found buried in the dirt in a field on Shaw Brook Road, Leyland

A puppy was wrapped up in a bin bag and buried alive in a shallow grave in Lancashire in a "hideous act of cruelty".

The nine-week-old Pomeranian dog was found in a field in Leyland with two broken legs and was unable to walk or move.

The "extremely suspicious" untreated injuries were "so severe" the puppy had to be put to sleep, the RSPCA said.

A dog owner found the animal buried on Shaw Brook Road, behind Worden Park.

'Utterly shocking'

RSPCA Inspector Alison Fletcher said: "What a hideous act of cruelty to walk out to the middle of nowhere, dig a grave and bury this poor puppy alive in the dirt. It's disgusting.

"I can't believe this little one was found, he was so lucky or he could have suffered the most unimaginably slow and painful death."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The puppy was so severely injured it had to be put to sleep, the RSPCA said

She added: "I am absolutely heartbroken that vets weren't able to save this innocent, loving little puppy. He didn't deserve this ending."

Ms Fletcher said it was "utterly shocking" that someone abandoned the puppy in this way in an attempt to kill it.

She appealed for information about anyone local who had had a litter of Pomeranian puppies recently or anyone who had bought one and no longer had it.