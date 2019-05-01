Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Drew Wilkinson attacked Marek Krivak in Burnley's Hargreaves Street

A teenager who attacked a man with a knuckle-duster, causing "catastrophic" head injuries, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Marek Krivak died three days after being punched and kicked by Drew Wilkinson on Hargreaves Street in Burnley in October 2018.

The 18-year-old subjected the 32-year-old Slovakian "to a sudden outburst of violence", Lancashire Police said.

He was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

Image caption Marek Krivak, from Slovakia, died in hospital in Preston

Wilkinson, of Straight Mile Court in Burnley, punched Mr Krivak in the head during an altercation on 27 October 2018, before kicking him in the head as he lay motionless on the floor.

Mr Krivak was treated by police and paramedics at the scene, but died in in Royal Preston Hospital three days later.

Det Ch Insp Leah Rice said that "in a fit of sustained aggression", Wilkinson caused the "catastrophic injuries" from which the 32-year-old "never recovered".

Wilkinson will be sentenced later this month.