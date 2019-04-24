Image copyright Google Image caption Masjid-e-Salaam mosque was targeted three times by Gavin Edghill

A man has admitted repeatedly daubing offensive graffiti on a mosque.

Racist slurs were left on three occasions at the gate of Masjid E Salaam Mosque in Preston, Lancashire, and on a nearby NHS sign at the weekend.

Gavin Edghill, 47, admitted five counts of racially aggravated criminal damage at Preston Magistrates' Court.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court on 14 May.

Edgill, of Lower Bank Road, Preston, also admitted one offence of racially aggravated public order and a further five offences of criminal damage.

The offences at the mosque and on the sign in Watling Street Road took place between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

On Friday, the mosque posted photographs of the graffiti on Twitter, saying it remained "open for all" after cleaning up the slurs, which appeared to have been left in marker pen.

The mosque added that it did not "harbour any evil for those who wish otherwise".