Image copyright Google Image caption Masjid-e-Salaam has been targeted three times this weekend

A man has been charged over offensive graffiti painted on the gate post of a mosque.

Three separate incidents were reported to police of damage to the Masjid-e-Salaam in Watling Street Road, Preston.

Graffiti was also found on an NHS sign on the same road, Lancashire Police said.

A man, 47, from Preston was charged with four counts of racially aggravated criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence.

On Friday, the mosque tweeted pictures of the graffiti, saying it was "open for all and [we] do not harbour any evil for those who wish otherwise".