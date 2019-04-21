Image copyright Google Image caption Masjid-e-Salaam has been targeted three times this weekend

Police say it is "unacceptable" that a mosque in Lancashire has been the target of three incidents of offensive graffiti in as many days.

The first graffiti on a gate post at Masjid-e-Salaam in Watling Street Road, Preston, was reported on Friday.

Another incident was reported on Saturday night followed by a third instance in the early hours of Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

Officers appealed for information, saying their patrols would continue.

On Friday, the mosque tweeted it was "open for all and [we] do not harbour any evil for those who wish otherwise".

Ch Insp Gary Crowe said: "There have now been three reports in a matter of days and this is understandably causing a lot of upset and concern in the local community.

"This is completely unacceptable, hateful vandalism and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated."