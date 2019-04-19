Image copyright Google Image caption The Masjid-e-Salaam mosque was was targeted on Thursday night or early Friday morning

Racist graffiti has been daubed outside a mosque in Lancashire.

Two sets of offensive graffiti were scrawled on the entrance gates to the Masjid-e-Salaam mosque in Watling Street, Preston.

It is thought to have happened on Thursday night or early Friday morning and has since been cleaned up.

Police are treating it as a hate crime and have appealed for witnesses. Foot patrols in the area have also been stepped up.

The mosque's official Twitter account said it does not "harbour any evil for those who wish otherwise".

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe, of Lancashire Police, said: "Hate incidents and crimes of any kind are not acceptable.

"There is no place for hate in Lancashire.

"We are making a number of inquiries, including looking at CCTV, to find out who is responsible for this crime."