Image copyright Blackpool Fire Image caption An air ambulance attended after the man suffered serious head injuries

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a sea wall on to rocks in Blackpool.

The 40-year-old was found unconscious with serious head injuries after falling 12ft (3.5m) near Gynn Square in the Lancashire seaside town on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters taking part in a training exercise nearby helped paramedics move the man on to a stretcher.

An air ambulance also attended and the man was taken to hospital.