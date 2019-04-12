Image copyright Google Image caption The man was seen on Eaves Lane in Chorley

A man who was seen walking close to a town centre carrying a crossbow has been arrested by armed police.

He was seen on Eaves Lane in Chorley at about 06:43 BST, Lancashire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police, including armed response officers, attended and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The road was closed while we attended. A crossbow has been recovered."