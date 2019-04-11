Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The dogs were found stacked in cages at the home

Fifty-four dogs have been rescued after being found stacked in cages in a house during a raid by police and RSPCA inspectors.

The home in Morecambe, Lancashire, was searched on Tuesday after the RSPCA received tip-offs from the community, a spokesman said.

The dogs, which had been badly neglected, are being cared for by the charity. Their breed was not confirmed.

The RSPCA is continuing to investigate why they were being kept at the house.

Firefighters also helped remove the animals.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "This was truly a team effort from many different agencies and organisations and has no doubt made a massive difference to the lives of the dogs found."