Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Alan Ogden was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison

A pensioner who raped a six-year-old girl "to satisfy his own depraved sexual desire" has been jailed.

Alan Ogden, from Chorley in Lancashire, was sentenced to 12 years and six months behind bars at Preston Crown Court.

The 73-year-old was found guilty of a range of historical sexual abuse charges, including two counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

Lancashire Constabulary described Ogden as "a dangerous sexual predator".

He was arrested in April 2017 after police launched an investigation into allegations of abuse in Darwen, Blackburn and Chorley between June 2004 and August 2005.

A police spokesman praised the bravery of the victim, who he said had "suffered in silence for many years" before finally reporting the abuse.

Ogden was also convicted of three counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.