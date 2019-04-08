Image copyright Rossendale Labour Party Image caption Rossendale councillor Pam Bromley was reported to the party over a Facebook post

A councillor who was suspended from the Labour party over alleged anti-Semitic comments made online has been reinstated to the party.

Pam Bromley, a councillor in Rossendale, Lancashire, was suspended last April over a Facebook post.

She received sanctions following a full hearing by Labour's disciplinary body, the National Constitutional Committee, the BBC has learned.

Ms Bromley, who denied writing anything anti-Semitic, has declined to comment.

On Facebook, she said: "I have patiently endured a 12-month investigation by the [Labour Party] concerning a handful of words that required an extremely long stretch of the imagination to be seen as [anti-Semitic] rather than as a simple adjectives."

A Labour Party spokesperson said they could not comment on individual cases but the party took all complaints of anti-Semitism "extremely seriously" and was "committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms".

All such complaints were "fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken", they added.

Ms Bromley was not nominated in the local elections being held on 2 May.